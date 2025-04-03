Left Menu

Romelu Lukaku: Powering Napoli's Title Chase with Goals and Assists

Romelu Lukaku is instrumental in Napoli's resurgence, scoring and assisting key goals to boost the team's Serie A title hopes. His reunion with coach Antonio Conte has revitalized the squad, placing them within three points of league leaders Inter Milan with eight matches remaining.

Romelu Lukaku has emerged as a vital force for Napoli, sparking the team's push for the Serie A title. The Belgium striker's remarkable performance against AC Milan and consistent scoring record have cemented his place as a top contributor.

Lukaku, who recently added to his tally against AC Milan, now boasts 400 career goals. This surge has revitalized Napoli's title ambitions, with the club sitting just three points behind leaders Inter Milan.

The striker credits his dynamic relationship with coach Antonio Conte for his impressive form. As Napoli prepares to face Bologna, Lukaku's influence remains pivotal in their quest to recapture glory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

