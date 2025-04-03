Romelu Lukaku: Powering Napoli's Title Chase with Goals and Assists

Romelu Lukaku has emerged as a vital force for Napoli, sparking the team's push for the Serie A title. The Belgium striker's remarkable performance against AC Milan and consistent scoring record have cemented his place as a top contributor.

Lukaku, who recently added to his tally against AC Milan, now boasts 400 career goals. This surge has revitalized Napoli's title ambitions, with the club sitting just three points behind leaders Inter Milan.

The striker credits his dynamic relationship with coach Antonio Conte for his impressive form. As Napoli prepares to face Bologna, Lukaku's influence remains pivotal in their quest to recapture glory.

