Pakistan Penalized for Slow Over-Rate in ODI Clash Against New Zealand

Pakistan's cricket team, led by Mohammed Rizwan, has been fined for a slow over-rate during their second ODI match against New Zealand held in Hamilton on Wednesday. The penalty involves a deduction of five percent from their match fee, as imposed by Jeff Crowe of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees. The decision came after Pakistan was detected to be one over short of the desired quota, with time allowances taken into account.

According to Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which dictates penalties for minimum over-rate offenses, players are subject to a five percent fee deduction for every over they fall short. In this instance, Rizwan admitted to the breach and accepted the punishment, circumventing the need for a more formal hearing.

The slow over-rate charge was filed by on-field umpires Michael Gough and Wayne Knights, supplemented by third umpire Paul Reiffel and fourth umpire Chris Brown. This penalty follows a similar one from the first ODI in Napier, where Pakistan lagged two overs behind and lost the match by 73 runs.

In the second ODI, Pakistan, trailing in the series, was defeated by 84 runs. New Zealand's Mitchell Hay scored a personal best of 99* to lead a first innings total of 292/8. Bowler Ben Sears' remarkable 5/59 led to Pakistan's dismissal for 208, despite efforts from Faheem Ashraf (73) and Naseem Shah (51). The series will continue with the third ODI slated for Saturday, April 5, in Mount Maunganui. (ANI)

