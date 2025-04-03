Left Menu

Akash Deep Ready to Shine for LSG Against MI After Injury Layoff

LSG's Akash Deep, recovered from a back injury, eagerly anticipates his return against Mumbai Indians. Both teams have underperformed, seeking momentum in IPL 2025. Akash, inspired by mentor Zaheer Khan, is determined to bolster LSG's pace attack amid injury challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 23:12 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 23:12 IST
Akash Deep Ready to Shine for LSG Against MI After Injury Layoff
Akash Deep. (Photo- LSG X/@@LucknowIPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) prepare to face off against five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Ekana Stadium, all eyes are on LSG pacer Akash Deep. Having recovered from a three-month back injury, he is confident about his return to competitive cricket.

Akash, who joined the LSG setup on April 2, admitted that overcoming a gap in competitive play is crucial for regaining confidence. The bowler is optimistic about contributing to LSG, despite the team's mixed start to IPL 2025 under new skipper Rishabh Pant. LSG's early campaign has been marred by injuries, with several key pacers sidelined, impacting their initial performances.

The pacer expressed excitement to work with Indian bowling legend Zaheer Khan, his mentor at LSG. Akash is eager to refine his techniques under Khan's guidance. Despite four fast bowlers being injured, Akash believes LSG has shown promise, and with his comeback, hopes to contribute positively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

