Federica Brignone's Olympic Dream Shattered by Devastating Ski Crash

Italy's Olympic skiing hopeful, Federica Brignone, suffered significant leg injuries following a crash at the Italian Championships. A World Cup champion, her recent accolades have now met an unforeseen setback.

Brignone, the 34-year-old skier, sustained a serious 'multi-fragmentary compound fracture of the tibial plateau and the head of the fibula' in her left leg during the giant slalom run. This injury led to an immediate airlift to a Trento hospital, with further treatments planned in Milan.

Her predicament clouds the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympic aspirations, where she was anticipated as Italy's prime contender. Despite concluding a winning World Cup season and celebrating a February World Championships victory, Brignone faces an uncertain timeline for recovery.

