Federica Brignone's Olympic Dream Shattered by Devastating Ski Crash
Italian Olympian and skiing sensation Federica Brignone suffered severe leg fractures during the Italian Championships, halting her preparation for the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics. Brignone's injury occurs shortly after a triumphant World Cup season. She will undergo surgery and faces months of recovery, impacting Italy's Olympic hopes.
Italy's Olympic skiing hopeful, Federica Brignone, suffered significant leg injuries following a crash at the Italian Championships. A World Cup champion, her recent accolades have now met an unforeseen setback.
Brignone, the 34-year-old skier, sustained a serious 'multi-fragmentary compound fracture of the tibial plateau and the head of the fibula' in her left leg during the giant slalom run. This injury led to an immediate airlift to a Trento hospital, with further treatments planned in Milan.
Her predicament clouds the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympic aspirations, where she was anticipated as Italy's prime contender. Despite concluding a winning World Cup season and celebrating a February World Championships victory, Brignone faces an uncertain timeline for recovery.
