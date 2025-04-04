Left Menu

High Tensions As MI Faces LSG In Crucial IPL 2025 Clash

The Mumbai Indians, led by Hardik Pandya, opted to bowl first against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025. MI seeks recovery after only one win, while LSG aims to climb from seventh place. Both captains express confidence despite mixed performances in the tournament so far.

Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya (Photo: IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a highly anticipated matchup in IPL 2025, Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and decided to field against Lucknow Super Giants at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. The five-time champions have had a rocky start, claiming only one win in three games.

Despite their struggles, the Mumbai Indians aim to stabilize their form and make a comeback. Hardik mentioned that overcoming challenges related to wicket conditions is essential, expressing no great concern about the surface as he encouraged his team to focus on playing quality cricket.

Meanwhile, Lucknow's skipper Rishabh Pant remains optimistic. Acknowledging the underperformance of some team members, he pointed out the team's strong batting potential and emphasized their strategic approach to play freely and confidently. Both teams are eager to improve their standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

