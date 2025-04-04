Left Menu

Marsh and Markram's Blistering Partnership Powers LSG to 203 Against MI

Lucknow Super Giants, propelled by powerful innings from Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram, set a formidable target of 203/8 against Mumbai Indians in an IPL 2025 encounter. Despite a valiant five-wicket haul from Mumbai's captain Hardik Pandya, Mumbai faces an uphill chase, intensified by Rohit Sharma's absence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 21:55 IST
Marsh and Markram's Blistering Partnership Powers LSG to 203 Against MI
Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram (Photo: IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an electrifying IPL 2025 match in Lucknow, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) reached an imposing 203/8 against Mumbai Indians (MI), bolstered by explosive innings from Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram. Although Mumbai skipper Hardik Pandya managed a five-wicket haul, LSG's top-order dominance provided them an early advantage.

After opting to field, Pandya's decision seemed to backfire as Mumbai's bowlers struggled to contain LSG's dynamic duo. Marsh and Markram catapulted LSG to 69 runs by the powerplay, with Marsh leading the charge, smashing 60 off just 31 deliveries. Marsh's departure came after a 76-run partnership with Markram, caught and bowled by Vignesh Puthur.

Despite brief setbacks for LSG, with Nicholas Pooran and Rishabh Pant falling cheaply to Pandya, Aiden Markram held the innings together. Ayush Badoni's quick-fire 30 supported Markram's composed 53-run effort. In the death overs, David Miller's brisk 27 guided LSG past the 200-mark. With Rohit Sharma sidelined by injury, MI's task appeared daunting, needing 204 to secure their second win this season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025