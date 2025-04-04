Marsh and Markram's Blistering Partnership Powers LSG to 203 Against MI

In an electrifying IPL 2025 match in Lucknow, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) reached an imposing 203/8 against Mumbai Indians (MI), bolstered by explosive innings from Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram. Although Mumbai skipper Hardik Pandya managed a five-wicket haul, LSG's top-order dominance provided them an early advantage.

After opting to field, Pandya's decision seemed to backfire as Mumbai's bowlers struggled to contain LSG's dynamic duo. Marsh and Markram catapulted LSG to 69 runs by the powerplay, with Marsh leading the charge, smashing 60 off just 31 deliveries. Marsh's departure came after a 76-run partnership with Markram, caught and bowled by Vignesh Puthur.

Despite brief setbacks for LSG, with Nicholas Pooran and Rishabh Pant falling cheaply to Pandya, Aiden Markram held the innings together. Ayush Badoni's quick-fire 30 supported Markram's composed 53-run effort. In the death overs, David Miller's brisk 27 guided LSG past the 200-mark. With Rohit Sharma sidelined by injury, MI's task appeared daunting, needing 204 to secure their second win this season.

