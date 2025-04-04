Lucknow Super Giants Edge Past Mumbai Indians in Thriller
Suryakumar Yadav's spirited half-century was overshadowed by Lucknow Super Giants' 12-run victory over Mumbai Indians in an IPL match. Despite Yadav's 67 off 43 balls, LSG secured the win, thanks to contributions from Marsh and Markram. MI captain Pandya's five-wicket haul couldn't prevent the defeat.
- Country:
- India
In a gripping IPL clash, Lucknow Super Giants emerged victorious against Mumbai Indians by 12 runs on Friday. The match showcased stellar performances, primarily from Suryakumar Yadav, whose valiant half-century became a highlight, though ultimately overshadowed by the Super Giants' team effort.
Batting first, LSG set a formidable score of 203/8, fueled by impressive half-centuries from openers Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram. MI's fightback was led by Suryakumar Yadav, who scored a dazzling 67 off 43 balls, an innings that included nine boundaries and a six.
Despite MI captain Hardik Pandya's maiden five-wicket haul in T20 cricket, their chase faltered, culminating in a total of 191 for five. LSG's bowling unit, including Shardul Thakur and Avesh Khan, shared the spoils to restrict Mumbai in a thrilling encounter.
(With inputs from agencies.)