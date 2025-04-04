Lucknow Super Giants Edge Past Mumbai Indians in Thriller

In a gripping IPL clash, Lucknow Super Giants emerged victorious against Mumbai Indians by 12 runs on Friday. The match showcased stellar performances, primarily from Suryakumar Yadav, whose valiant half-century became a highlight, though ultimately overshadowed by the Super Giants' team effort.

Batting first, LSG set a formidable score of 203/8, fueled by impressive half-centuries from openers Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram. MI's fightback was led by Suryakumar Yadav, who scored a dazzling 67 off 43 balls, an innings that included nine boundaries and a six.

Despite MI captain Hardik Pandya's maiden five-wicket haul in T20 cricket, their chase faltered, culminating in a total of 191 for five. LSG's bowling unit, including Shardul Thakur and Avesh Khan, shared the spoils to restrict Mumbai in a thrilling encounter.

(With inputs from agencies.)