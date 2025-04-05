Left Menu

Ryan McCormick's Unusual Golf Tactic: Sealing Silence on the Course

Golfer Ryan McCormick, facing challenges on the Korn Ferry Tour, taped his mouth shut to control his temper, yet this novel approach didn't improve his performance. With a history of struggling this year, McCormick sought to avoid spreading negativity amongst peers but missed the cut nonetheless.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Savannah | Updated: 05-04-2025 09:53 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 09:53 IST
Ryan McCormick's Unusual Golf Tactic: Sealing Silence on the Course
  • Country:
  • United States

Struggling on the Korn Ferry Tour this year, golfer Ryan McCormick resorted to an unusual tactic by taping his mouth shut to manage his frustration.

The video of McCormick's silent play surfaced online, as he explained the strategy amid ongoing challenges.

However, despite his efforts to curb negativity, McCormick ended the tournament falling short of making the cut, underscoring a tough season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New featureless AI tool secures IoT devices in real-time

LEDs, IoT, and AI revolutionize indoor agriculture with efficiency and sustainability

AI disruption zones identified: Study flags education, energy and fintech as high-risk sectors

AI-driven diet app reshapes microbiota and cuts belly fat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025