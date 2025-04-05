Ryan McCormick's Unusual Golf Tactic: Sealing Silence on the Course
Golfer Ryan McCormick, facing challenges on the Korn Ferry Tour, taped his mouth shut to control his temper, yet this novel approach didn't improve his performance. With a history of struggling this year, McCormick sought to avoid spreading negativity amongst peers but missed the cut nonetheless.
Struggling on the Korn Ferry Tour this year, golfer Ryan McCormick resorted to an unusual tactic by taping his mouth shut to manage his frustration.
The video of McCormick's silent play surfaced online, as he explained the strategy amid ongoing challenges.
However, despite his efforts to curb negativity, McCormick ended the tournament falling short of making the cut, underscoring a tough season.
