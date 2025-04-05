Left Menu

Verstappen Secures Pole at Suzuka: A Record-Breaking Lap

Max Verstappen claimed pole position for the Japanese Grand Prix, setting a new lap record at Suzuka. Lando Norris joins him on the front row, while Oscar Piastri and Charles Leclerc take the second. The race was marked by multiple disruptions due to trackside grass fires.

05-04-2025
World champion Max Verstappen secured pole position for the Japanese Grand Prix with a record-setting lap, leaving McLaren rivals in his wake. This marks Verstappen's fourth consecutive year at the top spot on the Suzuka grid.

Championship leader Lando Norris will join the Dutch driver on the front row, while McLaren's Oscar Piastri and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc take positions on the second row. Verstappen's lap time of 1:26.983 was a circuit record, outpacing Norris by 0.012 seconds. It was Verstappen's first pole since the Austrian Grand Prix last year.

Mercedes' George Russell starts in fifth alongside teammate Andrea Kimi Antonelli. Despite showing great pace in practice, Russell's performance in qualifying fell short. The session was marred by disruptions from trackside grass fires, adding a dramatic touch to the already intense competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

