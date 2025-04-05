Thomas Muller Bids Farewell to Bayern Munich After 25 Legendary Years

Thomas Muller is set to depart Bayern Munich this summer after a remarkable 25-year tenure at the German club. At 35, the midfielder announced alongside Bayern that his longstanding journey with his childhood team will conclude in July, as his contract is due to expire.

Muller has experienced reduced playing time this season, but he reflects on his career with immense gratitude and joy. Having joined Bayern's academy at the age of 10, Muller has been integral to the club's success, helping them secure 33 trophies across 743 appearances, a club record.

The club confirmed that Muller's final appearance for Bayern will be at the FIFA Club World Cup in the United States in June and July. Club president Herbert Hainer lauded Muller as a 'Bavarian fairytale' whose career epitomizes dedication and excellence, heralding his unprecedented 33-title achievement.

