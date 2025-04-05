Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari Challenge: A New Chapter in F1

Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton is navigating the unfamiliar waters of his inaugural season with Ferrari. Known for his record-breaking success, Hamilton is facing a new challenge as he adjusts to the Ferrari culture and attempts to exceed his previous achievements.

With 105 F1 victories under his belt, Hamilton has only twice seen victory in the last three seasons. As he stands winless in the first two races of 2025, this Sunday's Japanese Grand Prix could mark a turning point. "There was obviously a huge amount of hype at the beginning of the year," Hamilton expressed, "I don't know if everyone was expecting us to be winning right away."

During qualifying, Hamilton was eighth, a reflection of the fierce competition among the top teams, with McLaren leading followed by Mercedes, Red Bull, and Ferrari. Despite challenges, Hamilton holds onto his confidence in his team, stating, "I have absolute 100% faith in this team."

(With inputs from agencies.)