Left Menu

Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari Challenge: A New Chapter in F1

Lewis Hamilton, a seven-time F1 champion, faces new challenges in his first season with Ferrari. Despite a record 105 race wins, he's adjusting to a new team culture and has remained winless in the 2025 season's main events. Hamilton remains optimistic and focused on improving performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Suzuka | Updated: 05-04-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 16:15 IST
Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari Challenge: A New Chapter in F1
Lewis Hamilton
  • Country:
  • Japan

Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton is navigating the unfamiliar waters of his inaugural season with Ferrari. Known for his record-breaking success, Hamilton is facing a new challenge as he adjusts to the Ferrari culture and attempts to exceed his previous achievements.

With 105 F1 victories under his belt, Hamilton has only twice seen victory in the last three seasons. As he stands winless in the first two races of 2025, this Sunday's Japanese Grand Prix could mark a turning point. "There was obviously a huge amount of hype at the beginning of the year," Hamilton expressed, "I don't know if everyone was expecting us to be winning right away."

During qualifying, Hamilton was eighth, a reflection of the fierce competition among the top teams, with McLaren leading followed by Mercedes, Red Bull, and Ferrari. Despite challenges, Hamilton holds onto his confidence in his team, stating, "I have absolute 100% faith in this team."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New featureless AI tool secures IoT devices in real-time

LEDs, IoT, and AI revolutionize indoor agriculture with efficiency and sustainability

AI disruption zones identified: Study flags education, energy and fintech as high-risk sectors

AI-driven diet app reshapes microbiota and cuts belly fat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025