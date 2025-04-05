Left Menu

Cricket Conundrum: Pakistan's Setback in New Zealand Sparks Accountability Call

Pakistan's dismal performance in New Zealand, culminating in a 3-0 ODI series defeat, has sparked criticism from former cricket legends and fans. Calls for accountability and structural changes within the team and the Pakistan Cricket Board have been heightened due to the team's poor showing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 05-04-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 19:48 IST
Cricket Conundrum: Pakistan's Setback in New Zealand Sparks Accountability Call
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's cricket team faced intense scrutiny following their limited-overs series defeat in New Zealand, sparking criticism from former cricket stars and fans alike. The tour concluded with a 3-0 whitewash in the ODI series after a 1-4 loss in the preceding T20Is, a dismal performance leaving the team to ponder on their failures.

The legendary Javed Miandad called for accountability among players and officials, emphasizing the need for commitment beyond 100 percent. He urged the cricket board to make sensible, long-term decisions. Echoing Miandad's sentiment, former captain Inzamam ul Haq expressed concern over Pakistan's struggle, highlighting gaps in both batting and bowling.

Discussions over interim coaching arrangements compounded the turmoil. Saud Shakeel, Pakistan's Test vice-captain, stressed the necessity for appointing permanent coaching staff. With the interim head coach Aaqib Javed managing team affairs, the performance in New Zealand fueled debates on the team's direction, with fans voicing their frustration over social media.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025