Cricket Conundrum: Pakistan's Setback in New Zealand Sparks Accountability Call

Pakistan's cricket team faced intense scrutiny following their limited-overs series defeat in New Zealand, sparking criticism from former cricket stars and fans alike. The tour concluded with a 3-0 whitewash in the ODI series after a 1-4 loss in the preceding T20Is, a dismal performance leaving the team to ponder on their failures.

The legendary Javed Miandad called for accountability among players and officials, emphasizing the need for commitment beyond 100 percent. He urged the cricket board to make sensible, long-term decisions. Echoing Miandad's sentiment, former captain Inzamam ul Haq expressed concern over Pakistan's struggle, highlighting gaps in both batting and bowling.

Discussions over interim coaching arrangements compounded the turmoil. Saud Shakeel, Pakistan's Test vice-captain, stressed the necessity for appointing permanent coaching staff. With the interim head coach Aaqib Javed managing team affairs, the performance in New Zealand fueled debates on the team's direction, with fans voicing their frustration over social media.

