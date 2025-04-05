Bayern Munich's Midfield Dilemma: Musiala's Injury Blow

Bayern Munich's dynamic midfielder Jamal Musiala has been sidelined after suffering a hamstring injury during a significant 3-1 league victory over Augsburg. This development will particularly affect Bayern as they prepare for their Champions League quarter-final clash against Inter Milan.

The club confirmed on Saturday that the 22-year-old's injury was diagnosed following a scan by the team's medical staff. This injury adds to Bayern's growing list of absentees, which already includes key players such as Dayot Upamecano, Alphonso Davies, Hiroki Ito, and Manuel Neuer.

Despite these setbacks, Bayern Munich maintains a nine-point lead over Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga title race, as they gear up to host Inter Milan for the Champions League quarter-finals' first leg next week.

(With inputs from agencies.)