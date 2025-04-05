Left Menu

When Cricket Bridged Borders: Modi Meets 1996 Sri Lankan Champions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged with Sri Lanka's 1996 World Cup-winning cricket team, lauding their iconic victory. During his visit to Colombo, Modi interacted with team members who defeated Australia in the memorable final, emphasizing the deep cricket connection shared between the nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 05-04-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 21:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated an iconic moment in sports history during his visit to Colombo, engaging with the members of Sri Lanka's celebrated 1996 World Cup-winning cricket team. The event highlighted the shared cricketing ties between the two countries.

The Sri Lankan team, known for their stunning victory against Australia in the final, met with PM Modi and exchanged mementos, reflecting on the memorable win that captivated cricket enthusiasts globally. Modi commended their achievement on social media, underscoring the team's enduring legacy.

During his official visit to Sri Lanka, PM Modi's interaction with cricket legends like Aravinda de Silva and Sanath Jayasuriya not only emphasized the collaborative spirit in sports but also served as a testament to the enduring cricket connection between India and Sri Lanka.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

