Verstappen Clinches Fourth Consecutive Win at Japanese Grand Prix
Max Verstappen ended a rocky start to the season by securing his fourth consecutive victory at the Japanese Grand Prix. Leading from pole to flag, Verstappen raced to his 64th career win, closing the points gap with McLaren's Lando Norris. The race concluded incident-free, with no rain interruptions.
World champion Max Verstappen silenced any early-season woes with a dominant performance at the Japanese Grand Prix, claiming his fourth consecutive victory with a pole-to-flag drive on Sunday. His triumph ends the early dominance of the McLarens, particularly Lando Norris, reducing his lead in the drivers' standings to just a point.
"I'm incredibly happy," Verstappen said post-race. "We faced challenges this weekend but kept improving. The car was in peak condition today." Norris, despite delivering a strong race, couldn't catch Verstappen. His teammate Oscar Piastri completed the podium, celebrating his 24th birthday with a third-place finish.
The race, free from major incidents, saw a steady grid finish for the top six positions. All 20 cars completed the 53 laps without disruptions from rain or yellow flags. As Verstappen seizes momentum, the title race remains fiercely contested.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Oscar Piastri Secures First F1 Pole at Chinese GP: A Triumph for McLaren
Oscar Piastri Grabs First Formula One Pole in Shanghai Showdown
Oscar Piastri's Breakthrough: First Pole Position in China
Oscar Piastri's Historic Pole at Chinese Grand Prix
Oscar Piastri Dominates for Maiden Win at Chinese Grand Prix