Verstappen Clinches Fourth Consecutive Win at Japanese Grand Prix

Max Verstappen ended a rocky start to the season by securing his fourth consecutive victory at the Japanese Grand Prix. Leading from pole to flag, Verstappen raced to his 64th career win, closing the points gap with McLaren's Lando Norris. The race concluded incident-free, with no rain interruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2025 12:38 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 12:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

World champion Max Verstappen silenced any early-season woes with a dominant performance at the Japanese Grand Prix, claiming his fourth consecutive victory with a pole-to-flag drive on Sunday. His triumph ends the early dominance of the McLarens, particularly Lando Norris, reducing his lead in the drivers' standings to just a point.

"I'm incredibly happy," Verstappen said post-race. "We faced challenges this weekend but kept improving. The car was in peak condition today." Norris, despite delivering a strong race, couldn't catch Verstappen. His teammate Oscar Piastri completed the podium, celebrating his 24th birthday with a third-place finish.

The race, free from major incidents, saw a steady grid finish for the top six positions. All 20 cars completed the 53 laps without disruptions from rain or yellow flags. As Verstappen seizes momentum, the title race remains fiercely contested.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

