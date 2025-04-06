Verstappen Clinches Fourth Consecutive Win at Japanese Grand Prix

World champion Max Verstappen silenced any early-season woes with a dominant performance at the Japanese Grand Prix, claiming his fourth consecutive victory with a pole-to-flag drive on Sunday. His triumph ends the early dominance of the McLarens, particularly Lando Norris, reducing his lead in the drivers' standings to just a point.

"I'm incredibly happy," Verstappen said post-race. "We faced challenges this weekend but kept improving. The car was in peak condition today." Norris, despite delivering a strong race, couldn't catch Verstappen. His teammate Oscar Piastri completed the podium, celebrating his 24th birthday with a third-place finish.

The race, free from major incidents, saw a steady grid finish for the top six positions. All 20 cars completed the 53 laps without disruptions from rain or yellow flags. As Verstappen seizes momentum, the title race remains fiercely contested.

