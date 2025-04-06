Left Menu

The Evolution of Football: Michael Owen's Perspective on Modern Striker Roles

Michael Owen, once a famed forward, reflects on the shift in football tactics, highlighting the transition away from dual strikers. During a 'Legends Faceoff' match in Mumbai, Owen expressed uncertainty about fitting into today's game. He predicts potential future shifts back to traditional formations.

Updated: 06-04-2025 15:08 IST
The Evolution of Football: Michael Owen's Perspective on Modern Striker Roles
Michael Owen, a former England and Real Madrid footballer, has noted the significant transformation in football strategy, particularly regarding striker roles. He shared his thoughts at a media event in Mumbai, where an exhibition match involving former Real Madrid and FC Barcelona stars was held.

Owen observed that the classic dual-striker formation is now a rarity in the modern game. This evolution poses challenges for players like him. He admitted that the shift in player profiles and team dynamics means he might have to adapt to different roles if he were to play today.

Owen is hopeful for a cyclical return to traditional tactics. Meanwhile, Luis Figo commented on Cristiano Ronaldo's uncertain future with Portugal's national team, leaving open the possibility of his participation in the 2026 World Cup.

