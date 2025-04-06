Mohammedan Sporting Faces Possible ISL Expulsion Amid Shareholder Turmoil

Mohammedan Sporting is under threat of being expelled from the Indian Super League (ISL) by its organizers, Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), following the club's failure to meet crucial financial obligations and shareholder agreements. The warning comes as key investors, Bunker Hill Sports and Shrachi Group, expressed discontent over share transfer issues.

FSDL has demanded the club to outline a viable plan by April 11 to attract replacement investors and pay outstanding debts to players, technical staff, and vendors. The turmoil stems from disputes regarding the ownership structure, with both Bunker Hill and Shrachi claiming they haven't received their promised shares despite substantial financial investments.

There are apprehensions surrounding Mohammedan Sporting's ability to continue in the ISL, as the club struggles to provide the necessary bank guarantees and manage operational expenses. FSDL has emphasized the importance of financial stability for league participation and gave the club a final warning to resolve the matter or face potential expulsion from the prestigious tournament.

