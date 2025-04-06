Mumbai Indians Aim to Overcome Batting Struggles Against RCB

Mumbai Indians hope to resolve their batting issues as they prepare to clash with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL. Jasprit Bumrah's return offers some relief on the bowling front, but the focus will be on their underperforming batters against a formidable RCB team.

With only two half-centuries from MI's batters in four matches, former skipper Rohit Sharma and other key players like Tilak Varma must step up. Suryakumar Yadav, who've scored 177 runs this season, remains their best hope, but requires consistent support from the lineup for sustained success.

Bouncing back from three defeats, MI faces pressure. RCB boast a strong attack led by Rajat Patidar, with Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, and others ready to exploit MI's vulnerabilities. The game promises intense competition as both teams aim to enhance their standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)