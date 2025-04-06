Left Menu

Pogacar Triumphs in Tour of Flanders, Denying Van der Poel a Fourth Title

Tadej Pogacar claimed victory in the Tour of Flanders, denying Mathieu van der Poel a record fourth win. The Slovenian cyclist executed a decisive solo attack and crossed the finish line in triumph, avenging his earlier loss at Milan–San Remo. Pogacar's strategy, persistence, and teamwork were pivotal in this success.

Updated: 06-04-2025 21:19 IST
In a thrilling display of cycling prowess, Tadej Pogacar emerged victorious at the Tour of Flanders, clinching his second title at this prestigious event. He thwarted Mathieu van der Poel's bid for a record fourth win with a calculated solo attack that had spectators in awe.

The race unfolded with drama as Van der Poel endured a significant crash involving around 20 riders. Yet, the Dutchman displayed remarkable resilience, recovering swiftly with support from his team. Despite his efforts, it was Pogacar's day, as he followed his team's plan with unwavering determination.

After his win, Pogacar expressed immense pride in his team's perseverance despite the challenges faced during the race. The Slovenian cyclist now sets sights on the forthcoming Paris–Roubaix, acknowledging its unique challenges but ready to take them head-on.

