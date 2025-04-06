Real Madrid Leyendas Triumph over FC Barcelona Legends in 'Legends Faceoff'

In an exhilarating 'Legends Faceoff', Real Madrid Leyendas defeated FC Barcelona Legends with a decisive 2-0 victory. The much-anticipated event took place on Sunday, reigniting the storied rivalry between the two football giants.

The scoring began in the 14th minute when Morientes capitalized on a strategic play orchestrated by Luis Figo and Michael Owen. The match saw intensified efforts in the second half from FC Barcelona Legends as they launched multiple attacks, trying to break through Real Madrid's robust defense.

Despite Barcelona's relentless attempts, Real Madrid Legends widened their lead in the 69th minute. David Barral's moment of brilliance saw him bypass Carles Puyol and Frank de Boer before slotting the ball past the goalkeeper, leaving fans at DY Patil Stadium in awe and sealing the win for Real Madrid.

(With inputs from agencies.)