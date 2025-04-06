Gujarat Titans Triumph with Stellar Performance Against Sunrisers

In an impressive all-round display, Gujarat Titans overcame Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets during their Indian Premier League clash. The match, held on Sunday, showcased Gujarat's tactical prowess and effective execution in both bowling and batting departments.

Mohammed Siraj was the star bowler for Gujarat, with a formidable 4/17 in his four-over spell. His efforts, alongside Prasidh Krishna and Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, helped constrain SRH to a total of 152 for eight. Nitish Kumar Reddy was the top scorer for SRH with 31 runs.

In pursuit, Gujarat's captain Shubman Gill displayed exceptional leadership with an unbeaten 61. Contributions from Washington Sundar and Sherfane Rutherford ensured that Gujarat met the target with ease in 16.4 overs, marking a significant victory in their IPL journey.

