Ovechkin Breaks Gretzky's Unbeatable Goal Record
Alex Ovechkin broke Wayne Gretzky’s all-time NHL goal-scoring record, once considered unreachable, by scoring his 895th goal against the New York Islanders. The achievement brought cheers from fans and a standing ovation from Gretzky himself. Ovechkin's career is set to guarantee him a spot in Hockey's Hall of Fame.
In a historic moment for hockey, Alex Ovechkin shattered Wayne Gretzky's storied career goal record, long seen as untouchable, by tallying his 895th goal during the Washington Capitals' match against the New York Islanders.
The UBS Arena erupted in applause as the 39-year-old Russian forward found the back of the net in the game's second period. His teammates joined in the celebration, swarming Ovechkin on the ice while Wayne Gretzky, in attendance, acknowledged the achievement with a broad smile and a standing ovation.
Ovechkin's latest milestone cements his legacy and paves his way to inevitable enshrinement in Hockey's Hall of Fame at the earliest opportunity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Harmanpreet Singh Celebrates Hockey India Player of the Year Award
Thrilling Wins Propel Teams in National Women's Hockey League
Thrilling Victory Surge at National Women’s Hockey League
Thrilling Victories: Odisha, Maharashtra, and Bengal Shine in Women's Hockey League
Vandana Katariya: A Legacy in Indian Women's Hockey