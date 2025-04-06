Ovechkin Breaks Gretzky's Unbeatable Goal Record

In a historic moment for hockey, Alex Ovechkin shattered Wayne Gretzky's storied career goal record, long seen as untouchable, by tallying his 895th goal during the Washington Capitals' match against the New York Islanders.

The UBS Arena erupted in applause as the 39-year-old Russian forward found the back of the net in the game's second period. His teammates joined in the celebration, swarming Ovechkin on the ice while Wayne Gretzky, in attendance, acknowledged the achievement with a broad smile and a standing ovation.

Ovechkin's latest milestone cements his legacy and paves his way to inevitable enshrinement in Hockey's Hall of Fame at the earliest opportunity.

(With inputs from agencies.)