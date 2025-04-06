Left Menu

Ovechkin Breaks Gretzky's Unbeatable Goal Record

Alex Ovechkin broke Wayne Gretzky’s all-time NHL goal-scoring record, once considered unreachable, by scoring his 895th goal against the New York Islanders. The achievement brought cheers from fans and a standing ovation from Gretzky himself. Ovechkin's career is set to guarantee him a spot in Hockey's Hall of Fame.

In a historic moment for hockey, Alex Ovechkin shattered Wayne Gretzky's storied career goal record, long seen as untouchable, by tallying his 895th goal during the Washington Capitals' match against the New York Islanders.

The UBS Arena erupted in applause as the 39-year-old Russian forward found the back of the net in the game's second period. His teammates joined in the celebration, swarming Ovechkin on the ice while Wayne Gretzky, in attendance, acknowledged the achievement with a broad smile and a standing ovation.

Ovechkin's latest milestone cements his legacy and paves his way to inevitable enshrinement in Hockey's Hall of Fame at the earliest opportunity.

