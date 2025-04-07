Left Menu

Mohammed Siraj Shines with Career-Best T20 Performance in IPL 2025

Mohammed Siraj, playing for Gujarat Titans, has rediscovered his form in IPL 2025. Overcoming a tough start, he achieved his best T20 bowling figures, 4/17, and surpassed 100 IPL wickets during a memorable hometown game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, cheered on by family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 10:54 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 10:54 IST
Mohammed Siraj (Photo: IPL) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Mohammed Siraj has returned to form spectacularly in the IPL 2025, focusing on living in the moment and enjoying his craft. After a challenging start to his stint with Gujarat Titans, Siraj is now delivering performances that justify his lucrative Rs 12.25 crore price tag.

After conceding 54 runs and going wicketless against Punjab Kings initially, Siraj regrouped and raised his game significantly. His standout performance came against Sunrisers Hyderabad, where he celebrated his return home with electrifying speed and tactical bowling, marking his best T20 figures and crossing the milestone of 100 IPL wickets.

Speaking with GT captain Shubman Gill, Siraj emphasized his desire to focus on the present and improve daily. His extraordinary night in front of his family saw him claim four critical wickets, anchoring a victory for GT as they comfortably chased down a target set by Hyderabad, thanks to Gill's unbeaten 61.

(With inputs from agencies.)

