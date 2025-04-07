Left Menu

Rishabh Pant's Struggle and Shahbaz Ahmed's Confidence Ahead of Kolkata Clash

Rishabh Pant is having a tough IPL 2025, struggling with low scores for Lucknow Super Giants. Despite this, teammate Shahbaz Ahmed is optimistic, praising Pant's relaxed demeanor and work ethic. As LSG prepares for a match against Kolkata Knight Riders, pitch conditions, player injuries, and a disciplinary issue with Digvijay Rathi surface as key topics.

Updated: 07-04-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 18:08 IST
Rishabh Pant is embarking on a challenging IPL 2025 season with Lucknow Super Giants, managing only 19 runs across four innings. Despite his historic price tag of Rs 27 crore, the team remains unwavered, bolstered by teammate Shahbaz Ahmed's confidence in Pant's ability to succeed when crucial moments arise.

With an upcoming clash against Kolkata Knight Riders, the Eden Gardens pitch is under scrutiny. KKR's Ajinkya Rahane and Chandrakant Pandit expressed concerns over the pitch's lack of assistance for spinners in past matches. However, Ahmed believes the current conditions could favor spin bowlers, remarking on the ground's small boundaries offering batting opportunities.

Lucknow's preparations face challenges from injuries to key pacers, although several are on the mend. Additionally, Digvijay Rathi's celebratory antics have attracted fines and demerit points, threatening further sanctions, as LSG navigates these on-field and off-field hurdles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

