Masters Showdown: Scheffler and McIlroy Set for Augusta Glory

As the Masters kicks off at Augusta National, defending champion Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy loom large as the prime contenders. Both players have shown exceptional form, setting the stage for a potential final-round clash that could captivate the golfing world.

Scheffler, who's aiming to become the fourth golfer to retain a Masters title, is viewed as the man to beat. His game perfectly aligns with Augusta's challenging layout. Meanwhile, McIlroy, riding high after winning two PGA Tour titles, looks to complete his career Grand Slam amidst previous frustrations at Augusta.

This edition of the Masters also features a notable showdown between PGA Tour players and those from the Saudi-backed LIV Golf. With major names like Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau in attendance, this week's tournament promises excitement and competitive flair on the esteemed course.

