Building a Strong Nation Through Fitness: UP's Handball Host

Emphasizing the pivotal role of sports in shaping a robust nation, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday advocated for building a strong foundation upon a healthy India.

He applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives that have catalyzed a transformative sports culture nationwide and called for promoting sports at every level.

During the inauguration of the inaugural All India Police Handball Cluster 2024-2025, Adityanath underscored Indian sages' long-held belief in the symbiotic relationship between a healthy body and a healthy mind.

''The nation's strength lies in a healthy populace,'' he asserted, highlighting Prime Minister Modi's initiatives like Khelo India and the Fit India Movement, alongside the development of SAI centers.

The ongoing police handball cluster, hosted in Uttar Pradesh, features 75 teams from central and state police forces, showcasing the event as 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'.

UP's police force has seen active sports participation globally over the years, recruiting over 500 medal-winning athletes directly into various posts.

