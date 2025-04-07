AIFF Charts Strategic Path: Task Forces, Advisors, and New Initiatives Unveiled
The All India Football Federation has initiated new strategic measures, involving the formation of task forces to negotiate the Master Rights Agreement and expedite elections. Renowned coaches were nominated as advisors to enhance national teams' performance. A focus on communication protocols and institutional league revival plans were also discussed.
- Country:
- India
The All India Football Federation (AIFF) convened its Executive Committee at the Football House on Monday to deliberate on Football Sports Development Ltd.'s Master Rights Agreement (MRA) proposal. The session, presided over by AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey, included prominent figures like Vice President NA Haris and Treasurer Kipa Ajay.
A decision was made to establish an eight-member task force to spearhead MRA negotiations, featuring top AIFF officials and key committee chairpersons. Moreover, Subrata Paul, Director of National Teams, reported on India's AFC Asian Cup Qualifier against Bangladesh.
In a bid to enhance organizational coherence, new communication guidelines were proposed. The inclusion of celebrated coaches Bimal Ghosh and Armando Colaco as advisors aims to fortify the national teams, addressing issues such as camp duration and talent scouting.
