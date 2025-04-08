Left Menu

Bernhard Langer's Final Masters: A Legacy Sealed with Green Jackets

Bernhard Langer prepares for his final Masters at Augusta, reflecting on a career that began in humble German origins and peaked with two Masters wins. Despite no exposure to the tournament in his youth, Langer's journey led him to the World Golf Hall of Fame. His last Masters is poignant and emotional.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 03:44 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 03:44 IST
Bernhard Langer's Final Masters: A Legacy Sealed with Green Jackets

As Bernhard Langer anticipates his final appearance at the Masters this week, the German golfer is taking a moment to reflect on his remarkable journey from a modest upbringing to becoming a two-time champion at Augusta National Golf Club.

The 67-year-old Langer will participate in his 41st Masters starting Thursday, a milestone he never envisaged during his childhood. Langer, who hails from a small village, was unaware of the Masters Tournament until much later in his life. 'I don't recall when I first heard about the Masters, but it was certainly not easy,' Langer expressed emotionally during a press conference.

Despite initially lacking exposure to golf, Langer became Germany's first participant in the tournament in 1982 and won the prestigious Green Jacket in 1985 and 1993. Recalling his incredible ascent in golf, Langer remarked, 'I had no role model. I was just starting something nobody had done before in Germany.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025