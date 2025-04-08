Bernhard Langer's Final Masters: A Legacy Sealed with Green Jackets

As Bernhard Langer anticipates his final appearance at the Masters this week, the German golfer is taking a moment to reflect on his remarkable journey from a modest upbringing to becoming a two-time champion at Augusta National Golf Club.

The 67-year-old Langer will participate in his 41st Masters starting Thursday, a milestone he never envisaged during his childhood. Langer, who hails from a small village, was unaware of the Masters Tournament until much later in his life. 'I don't recall when I first heard about the Masters, but it was certainly not easy,' Langer expressed emotionally during a press conference.

Despite initially lacking exposure to golf, Langer became Germany's first participant in the tournament in 1982 and won the prestigious Green Jacket in 1985 and 1993. Recalling his incredible ascent in golf, Langer remarked, 'I had no role model. I was just starting something nobody had done before in Germany.'

