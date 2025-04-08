Left Menu

Batting Blitzkrieg: Marsh and Pooran Shine in IPL Showdown

Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran delivered explosive performances, scoring half-centuries to propel Lucknow Super Giants to a formidable 238/3 against Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL. Marsh contributed 81 runs, while Pooran's 87 not out included eight sixes, showcasing an impressive display of batting prowess.

The Indian Premier League's latest fixture saw Lucknow Super Giants dominate Kolkata Knight Riders, thanks to stellar performances by Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran. The duo's high-scoring efforts were crucial as LSG posted 238 for three in their innings.

Mitchell Marsh set the tone early on with a powerful innings, smashing five sixes and six fours. He constructed a crucial 99-run partnership for the first wicket with Aiden Markram and added another 71 runs with Nicolas Pooran for the second wicket.

Nicholas Pooran further amplified the total, striking eight sixes and seven fours to achieve an unbeaten 87 from just 36 balls. Despite Harshit Rana's effort of taking two wickets for 51 runs, KKR struggled against the batting onslaught.

