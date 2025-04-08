Left Menu

Teeing Off: Inaugural Indorama Ventures Open Golf Championship Unveiled

The inaugural Indorama Ventures Open Golf Championship is set to take place from April 9-12 at the Kalhaar Blues and Greens Golf Club in Ahmedabad, offering a prize purse of Rs 2 crore. Featuring top Indian and international golfers, the event aims to promote professional golf in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 18:08 IST
Teeing Off: Inaugural Indorama Ventures Open Golf Championship Unveiled
Czech professional golfer Stepan Danek (left), leading Indian professional golfer Varun Parikh (Centre) of Ahmedabad PGTI CEO Amandeep Johl (Right) pose with Indorama Ventures Open Golf Championship 2025 (Image: PGTI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) and Indorama Ventures have announced the inaugural Indorama Ventures Open Golf Championship scheduled from April 9 to 12 at the prestigious Kalhaar Blues and Greens Golf Club, Ahmedabad. The tournament promises a total prize fund of Rs 2 crore.

The championship will see 126 players, comprising 123 professionals and three amateurs, compete in a stroke-play format across four rounds of 18 holes each. Leading Indian golfers like Ajeetesh Sandhu, Rashid Khan, and others will be joined by international players, including those from the Czech Republic and Sri Lanka.

Aloke Lohia, Founder and CEO of Indorama Ventures, expressed pride in partnering with PGTI, viewing it as a significant opportunity to boost golf's growth in India. PGTI CEO Amandeep Johl highlighted the event as a major attraction, emphasizing the potential to elevate Indian golf on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025