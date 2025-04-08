Teeing Off: Inaugural Indorama Ventures Open Golf Championship Unveiled

The Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) and Indorama Ventures have announced the inaugural Indorama Ventures Open Golf Championship scheduled from April 9 to 12 at the prestigious Kalhaar Blues and Greens Golf Club, Ahmedabad. The tournament promises a total prize fund of Rs 2 crore.

The championship will see 126 players, comprising 123 professionals and three amateurs, compete in a stroke-play format across four rounds of 18 holes each. Leading Indian golfers like Ajeetesh Sandhu, Rashid Khan, and others will be joined by international players, including those from the Czech Republic and Sri Lanka.

Aloke Lohia, Founder and CEO of Indorama Ventures, expressed pride in partnering with PGTI, viewing it as a significant opportunity to boost golf's growth in India. PGTI CEO Amandeep Johl highlighted the event as a major attraction, emphasizing the potential to elevate Indian golf on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)