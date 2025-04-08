Zoumana Camara's Managerial Debut: A New Era for Montpellier

Ligue 1 club Montpellier has appointed Zoumana Camara as their new manager amidst a dire situation, sitting at the bottom of the standings after a nine-game losing streak. This appointment marks Camara's first managerial role.

The 46-year-old former Paris St Germain assistant manager has spent the last three seasons coaching the PSG Under-19 team following his departure as assistant manager in 2021, ending his long tenure with PSG which started in his playing days.

Camara faces a challenging task as Montpellier has accumulated just 15 points from 28 matches, leaving them 11 points adrift of safety with only six matches to go. His debut will be an away fixture against Angers on Sunday.

