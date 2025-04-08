Left Menu

Zoumana Camara's Managerial Debut: A New Era for Montpellier

Montpellier names Zoumana Camara, a former assistant at PSG, as manager. This marks his first managerial role as he aims to uplift the team from the Ligue 1 basement. With only a few games left, the club seeks to avoid relegation under Camara's guidance, starting with an away match at Angers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 19:39 IST
Zoumana Camara's Managerial Debut: A New Era for Montpellier

Ligue 1 club Montpellier has appointed Zoumana Camara as their new manager amidst a dire situation, sitting at the bottom of the standings after a nine-game losing streak. This appointment marks Camara's first managerial role.

The 46-year-old former Paris St Germain assistant manager has spent the last three seasons coaching the PSG Under-19 team following his departure as assistant manager in 2021, ending his long tenure with PSG which started in his playing days.

Camara faces a challenging task as Montpellier has accumulated just 15 points from 28 matches, leaving them 11 points adrift of safety with only six matches to go. His debut will be an away fixture against Angers on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025