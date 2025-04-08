Left Menu

Pant's Strategy Triumphs as LSG Thwarts KKR's Batting Blitz

Rishabh Pant, skipper of Lucknow Super Giants, emphasized sticking to the game plan against Kolkata Knight Riders after a challenging powerplay. Despite KKR's strong start, LSG secured a four-run victory. Nicholas Pooran's remarkable 87 not out played a pivotal role in ensuring their triumph.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-04-2025 20:17 IST
Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant highlighted the importance of adhering to the game plan against Kolkata Knight Riders, who began with explosive batting in the powerplay.

KKR, aiming for a daunting 239, reached 129/2 at midway but faltered later, allowing LSG to claim a thrilling victory by four runs.

Nicholas Pooran's unbeaten 87 from 36 balls, a display of strategic power-hitting, contributed significantly to the win, while KKR's renowned bowlers struggled during the match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

