Pant's Strategy Triumphs as LSG Thwarts KKR's Batting Blitz

Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant highlighted the importance of adhering to the game plan against Kolkata Knight Riders, who began with explosive batting in the powerplay.

KKR, aiming for a daunting 239, reached 129/2 at midway but faltered later, allowing LSG to claim a thrilling victory by four runs.

Nicholas Pooran's unbeaten 87 from 36 balls, a display of strategic power-hitting, contributed significantly to the win, while KKR's renowned bowlers struggled during the match.

(With inputs from agencies.)