Thriller at Eden: LSG Clinches Victory in High-Scoring IPL Showdown

Lucknow Super Giants secured a thrilling victory against Kolkata Knight Riders in a high-scoring IPL match at Eden Gardens. Ajinkya Rahane's impressive innings nearly helped KKR chase down a massive total, but LSG's bowlers, led by Ravi Bishnoi and Digvesh Rathi, curtailed the chase to claim a narrow win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-04-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 20:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a nail-biting IPL clash, Lucknow Super Giants edged out Kolkata Knight Riders by four runs in a captivating match held at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Despite a valiant effort by KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane, whose powerful 61 off 35 balls almost achieved the highest chase in KKR history, LSG's spin duo Ravi Bishnoi and Digvesh Rathi halted the assault, clinching victory with a strategic bowling performance.

Previously, LSG posted an imposing 238/3 thanks to Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran's explosive innings, setting up a challenging target KKR narrowly missed as they ended at 234/7.

Latest News

