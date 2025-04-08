Thriller at Eden: LSG Clinches Victory in High-Scoring IPL Showdown

In a nail-biting IPL clash, Lucknow Super Giants edged out Kolkata Knight Riders by four runs in a captivating match held at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Despite a valiant effort by KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane, whose powerful 61 off 35 balls almost achieved the highest chase in KKR history, LSG's spin duo Ravi Bishnoi and Digvesh Rathi halted the assault, clinching victory with a strategic bowling performance.

Previously, LSG posted an imposing 238/3 thanks to Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran's explosive innings, setting up a challenging target KKR narrowly missed as they ended at 234/7.

(With inputs from agencies.)