Golf's Grand Gulf: Bridging PGA and LIV Divide

Jon Rahm, one of the prominent golfers associated with the controversial LIV Golf circuit, expressed the collective desire among players for a resolution to the current division in professional golf. However, he acknowledged that reconciling differences between the PGA Tour and LIV could be a lengthy process.

The PGA Tour recently turned down a $1.5 billion investment offer from the Saudi Public Investment Fund, which would have secured the existence of LIV Golf. Rahm commented on the situation saying, "We all would like to see all top players compete together," though he conceded that it may not happen soon.

The split has stirred political discourse, with concerns from U.S. lawmakers about Saudi Arabia's reputation and human rights issues. Despite extended deadlines for negotiations, Rahm emphasized that major tournaments like the Masters maintain their allure unsullied by external alliances or integrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)