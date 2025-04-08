Left Menu

Priyansh Arya's Meteoric Rise: From Brunch Prophecy to IPL Sensation

Renowned coach Sanjay Bhardwaj foretold that Priyansh Arya, a promising cricketer, would fetch a significant amount at the IPL mega auction—and he did not disappoint. Trained at Bhardwaj's academy and supported by his diligent parents, Priyansh's talent shone through at IPL, impressing the Punjab Kings management.

On the eve of the Indian Premier League mega auction, Delhi cricket coach Sanjay Bhardwaj had a brunch conversation with Pawan Arya, predicting his son Priyansh's success. His prophecy came true when Priyansh was bought for Rs 3.8 crore.

Joining Bhardwaj's academy at just ten, Priyansh's steadfast dedication and composure were evident even as he hit six consecutive sixes in a Delhi Premier League match last year. His parents, both government school teachers, instilled strong values in him, which Bhardwaj credits for his disciplined approach.

Bhardwaj's commitment to his pupil included paying a steep tournament entry fee to secure Priyansh's spot in the Delhi U19 trials. Praising his talent, Punjab Kings' assistant coach Brad Haddin confirmed Priyansh's selection based on his brief yet impressive practice performance. Bhardwaj envisions Priyansh playing for India one day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

