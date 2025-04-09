Fabio Cannavaro's Exit: A Turning Point for Dinamo Zagreb
Fabio Cannavaro, the Italian soccer legend, was dismissed as coach of Dinamo Zagreb after the team fell out of the running for an eighth consecutive Croatian league title. Cannavaro, who joined the team last December, managed 14 matches with mixed results. His departure marks the third coaching change for Dinamo this season.
Cannavaro, Italy's 2006 World Cup-winning captain, took charge on December 29, committing to a contract until 2026. However, after just 14 matches at the helm, the club made the decision to move forward without him. Under Cannavaro's leadership, Dinamo failed to progress in the Champions League, finishing in 25th place and missing out on the top 24 spots required to advance further.
Despite five wins, two draws, and three losses in league play, Dinamo lags in third place, eight points behind leaders Hajduk Split and seven points short of second-place Rijeka. The club expressed gratitude towards Cannavaro for his contributions and effort, while assistants like Sandro Perkovic have stepped up to manage the rest of the season after a series of coaching staff changes.
