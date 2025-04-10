Left Menu

The Capitals Continue Streak with Six-Wicket Triumph Over RCB

Delhi Capitals maintained their unbeaten streak in the IPL, defeating Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets, led by KL Rahul's impressive 93*. Despite early setbacks, Rahul and Tristan Stubbs orchestrated a successful chase, moving Delhi to second on the points table.

KL Rahul (Photo: IPL). Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi Capitals secured a comprehensive six-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, sustaining their impeccable record in the Indian Premier League.

In a match where momentum initially shifted towards Bengaluru, KL Rahul's strategic 93* steered Delhi back onto a winning track, assisted by an impactful 111-run partnership with Tristan Stubbs.

Bengaluru had set a target of 164, with Tim David's late assault giving hope, but Delhi conquered the challenge, progressing to second place on the table with four consecutive wins.

(With inputs from agencies.)

