The Capitals Continue Streak with Six-Wicket Triumph Over RCB

The Delhi Capitals secured a comprehensive six-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, sustaining their impeccable record in the Indian Premier League.

In a match where momentum initially shifted towards Bengaluru, KL Rahul's strategic 93* steered Delhi back onto a winning track, assisted by an impactful 111-run partnership with Tristan Stubbs.

Bengaluru had set a target of 164, with Tim David's late assault giving hope, but Delhi conquered the challenge, progressing to second place on the table with four consecutive wins.

(With inputs from agencies.)