The Capitals Continue Streak with Six-Wicket Triumph Over RCB
Delhi Capitals maintained their unbeaten streak in the IPL, defeating Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets, led by KL Rahul's impressive 93*. Despite early setbacks, Rahul and Tristan Stubbs orchestrated a successful chase, moving Delhi to second on the points table.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 23:52 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 23:52 IST
The Delhi Capitals secured a comprehensive six-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, sustaining their impeccable record in the Indian Premier League.
In a match where momentum initially shifted towards Bengaluru, KL Rahul's strategic 93* steered Delhi back onto a winning track, assisted by an impactful 111-run partnership with Tristan Stubbs.
Bengaluru had set a target of 164, with Tim David's late assault giving hope, but Delhi conquered the challenge, progressing to second place on the table with four consecutive wins.
