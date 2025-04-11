Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. Swaps Bat for Camera at Masters

In a surprising twist at the Masters this week, baseball legend Ken Griffey Jr. swapped his bat for a camera, joining the media pool as a credentialed photographer. Fans spotted Griffey, a Hall of Famer known for his iconic swing, blending into the crowd at Augusta National.

Rather than pursuing the usual VIP treatment reserved for celebrity attendees, Griffey embraced his passion for photography. The PGA Tour even acknowledged his presence with a tweet featuring a photograph of Griffey at work behind the lens, highlighting his new endeavor.

During his 22-year tenure with MLB, Griffey was revered as the player with the sweetest swing. His interest in photography isn't new; he previously worked on the sidelines during NFL and MLS games. Golf Magazine's Dylan Dethier shared some of Griffey's work from the Par-3 contest, indicating that Griffey will cover the whole week.

(With inputs from agencies.)