Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. Swaps Bat for Camera at Masters
Ken Griffey Jr., the renowned baseball Hall of Famer, took on a new role as a credentialed photographer at the Masters. Known for his legendary swing, Griffey was seen capturing moments at Augusta National, adding to his photography experiences after previous stints at NFL and MLS events.
In a surprising twist at the Masters this week, baseball legend Ken Griffey Jr. swapped his bat for a camera, joining the media pool as a credentialed photographer. Fans spotted Griffey, a Hall of Famer known for his iconic swing, blending into the crowd at Augusta National.
Rather than pursuing the usual VIP treatment reserved for celebrity attendees, Griffey embraced his passion for photography. The PGA Tour even acknowledged his presence with a tweet featuring a photograph of Griffey at work behind the lens, highlighting his new endeavor.
During his 22-year tenure with MLB, Griffey was revered as the player with the sweetest swing. His interest in photography isn't new; he previously worked on the sidelines during NFL and MLS games. Golf Magazine's Dylan Dethier shared some of Griffey's work from the Par-3 contest, indicating that Griffey will cover the whole week.
