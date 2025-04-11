Left Menu

Rugby Legend Sebastien Chabal Opens Up About Amnesia from Head Trauma

Sebastien Chabal, a former French rugby star, has revealed he suffers from amnesia due to repeated head trauma experienced throughout his career. This condition has obliterated memories of his professional achievements and parts of his childhood. Over 1,000 former rugby players are involved in a concussion lawsuit against governing bodies.

  France

Rugby icon Sebastien Chabal has opened up about his battle with amnesia, a condition he attributes to the repeated head injuries sustained during his decorated career. The former French lock, known for his imposing presence and iconic nickname 'Caveman', revealed his total loss of memory regarding his 62 international appearances.

Chabal, 47, shared his experiences with the YouTube channel Legend, explaining that his amnesia extends beyond his sporting achievements, erasing much of his early life memories as well. 'I have practically no memory of my rugby matches and very few from my childhood,' he stated, reflecting on the lasting impact of the sport.

In a broader context, over 1,000 former rugby players have now joined a major concussion lawsuit against the sport's governing bodies. Rylands Garth represents more than 725 former union players and over 280 former league players, highlighting the growing concerns over player welfare and the long-term effects of head traumas in rugby.

