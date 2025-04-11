Rory McIlroy Eyes Grand Slam While Rose Leads at Masters
Rory McIlroy aims to revive his Grand Slam hopes in the Masters' second round. Justin Rose leads following an impressive seven-under 65, ahead of Scottie Scheffler. Weather may affect play, with increased winds and possible thunderstorms. McIlroy struggles with double bogeys; Scheffler remains strong in pursuit of another Green Jacket.
Rory McIlroy will be looking to restore his pursuit of a career Grand Slam as he embarks on the second round of the Masters early Friday. Meanwhile, Justin Rose seeks to extend his lead, having posted a remarkable seven-under 65.
Weather conditions could play a crucial role, as rain overnight may leave Augusta National's challenging greens more manageable. Winds are expected to escalate throughout the day, with possible thunderstorms in the afternoon. English golfer Rose capitalized on favorable conditions Thursday, seizing a three-shot lead over notable contenders like Scottie Scheffler and others.
While McIlroy had a promising start, his game unravelled with double bogeys on the 15th and 17th holes. Conversely, Scheffler maintained a flawless bogey-free round. With past champions like Jon Rahm and Phil Mickelson at risk of not making the cut, the stakes remain high on Augusta's prestigious stage.

