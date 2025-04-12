Left Menu

Thrilling Weekend Awaits at The Masters as Indian-Origin Golfers Secure Cut

Indian-origin golfers Sahith Theegala, Aaron Rai, and Akshay Bhatia made it past the halfway cut at The Masters. This marks Rai's first, Bhatia's second, and Theegala's third appearance. At the top, Justin Rose maintains a narrow lead as Scottie Scheffler trails by three shots.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Augusta | Updated: 12-04-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 18:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Indian-origin golfers Sahith Theegala, Aaron Rai, and Akshay Bhatia have successfully made it past the 36-hole cut at The Masters. For Rai, this is a remarkable achievement in his debut appearance, while Bhatia and Theegala continue their consistent performance in their second and third appearances respectively at Augusta.

A critical weekend lies ahead as each golfer eyes the opportunity for a strong finish. First round leaders Akshay Bhatia and Rai experienced a challenging day on the course, with Bhatia finishing with a double bogey to hold on to his weekend place and Rai overcoming a similar fate to remain in contention.

At the top of the leaderboard, Justin Rose leads with minimal margin, followed by Bryson DeChambeau. Not far behind, Rory McIlroy and Corey Conners have tied for third. Reigning champion Scottie Scheffler also remains in the hunt but has some ground to cover.

(With inputs from agencies.)

