Delhi High Court Eyes BFI Leadership Turmoil

The Delhi High Court has requested the central government's position on the appointment of an interim committee by the international boxing authority to oversee the Boxing Federation of India (BFI). This development arises as petitions from two BFI officials challenge their suspension and allege violations of natural justice.

World Boxing stepped in on April 7 to establish an interim body, responding to Indian boxing stakeholders' calls for stability. The court highlights the need for the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to express its perspective on this development, following suspensions of BFI Treasurer Digvijay Singh and Secretary General Hemanta Kumar Kalita on charges of financial misconduct.

Kalita and Singh were suspended amid accusations of unauthorized fund withdrawals and misuse of power. The allegations were substantiated by an inquiry led by former Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain. The matter is scheduled for further hearing on April 23, with the court also seeking guidance on the BFI's forthcoming elections.

