Alcaraz Charges into Monte Carlo Masters Final

Carlos Alcaraz triumphed over fellow Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina with a hard-fought 7-6(2) 6-4 victory on Saturday, securing his place in the Monte Carlo Masters final.

As the world's No. 3, Alcaraz faced a test of endurance, requiring six match points to clinch his 23rd tour-level final spot. This weekend, he will contend with Lorenzo Musetti or Alex de Minaur in pursuit of his maiden Monte Carlo Masters trophy.

The final was rescheduled three hours earlier due to anticipated evening rain. This marks Alcaraz's third consecutive clay-court final, following his French Open win and a silver finish at last year's Paris Olympics.

