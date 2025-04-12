Left Menu

Alcaraz Charges into Monte Carlo Masters Final

Carlos Alcaraz defeats Alejandro Davidovich Fokina to secure his spot in the Monte Carlo Masters final. The 21-year-old Spaniard will compete against either Lorenzo Musetti or Alex de Minaur for his first Monte Carlo title. The final is moved earlier due to weather forecasts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Monaco | Updated: 12-04-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 20:10 IST
Carlos Alcaraz triumphed over fellow Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina with a hard-fought 7-6(2) 6-4 victory on Saturday, securing his place in the Monte Carlo Masters final.

As the world's No. 3, Alcaraz faced a test of endurance, requiring six match points to clinch his 23rd tour-level final spot. This weekend, he will contend with Lorenzo Musetti or Alex de Minaur in pursuit of his maiden Monte Carlo Masters trophy.

The final was rescheduled three hours earlier due to anticipated evening rain. This marks Alcaraz's third consecutive clay-court final, following his French Open win and a silver finish at last year's Paris Olympics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

