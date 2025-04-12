Left Menu

Oscar Piastri Secures Pole Position in Bahrain Grand Prix

Oscar Piastri claimed the pole position for the Bahrain Grand Prix, marking his second career pole in Formula One. His performance edged out George Russell's Mercedes. Lando Norris, Piastri’s championship-leading teammate, ended in sixth place. Max Verstappen, a key competitor, will start the race in seventh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-04-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 23:17 IST
In an exhilarating qualifying session for the Bahrain Grand Prix, McLaren's Oscar Piastri clinched a stunning pole position ahead of his 50th Formula One start. The Australian driver's remarkable performance saw him edge out George Russell, who placed his Mercedes on the front row. Lando Norris, Piastri's teammate and the championship leader, will start from sixth on the grid, potentially affecting his title prospects as Max Verstappen, his closest rival, begins in seventh place.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc secured the third spot, followed by Mercedes' Italian rookie Andrea Kimi Antonelli in fourth and Alpine's Pierre Gasly in fifth. Piastri, showcasing confidence throughout the weekend, delivered a best lap of one minute 29.841 seconds, narrowly faster than Russell by 0.168 seconds. This marks Piastri's second pole position of the season and his career, promising a thrilling contest as he aims to narrow his 13-point gap in the championship standings.

Red Bull's Yuki Tsunoda and Williams' Carlos Sainz completed the top ten, with Esteban Ocon's crash bringing an early end to the second qualifying phase. Despite intense competition and dramatic moments, Piastri remains focused on capitalizing his pole position to gain an advantage in the championship battle.

