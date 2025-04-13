Left Menu

Thrilling IPL Showdown: Rajasthan Royals vs. Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Rajasthan Royals faced off against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Sunday’s IPL match. Notable scores include Yashasvi Jaiswal's 75 and Dhruv Jurel's unbeaten 35. The team ended with 173 for 4 in 20 overs. Bowling figures featured Bhuvneshwar Kumar's 1/32 and Yash Dayal's 1/36.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 13-04-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 17:20 IST
Thrilling IPL Showdown: Rajasthan Royals vs. Royal Challengers Bengaluru
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Premier League saw a thrilling match as the Rajasthan Royals locked horns with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Sunday. Highlight performances during the match included Yashasvi Jaiswal's commanding 75 and Dhruv Jurel's resilient 35, guiding the Royals to a competitive total.

Rajasthan posted 173 runs for the loss of four wickets in their allotted 20 overs. Other cumulative contributions came in from Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, and Shimron Hetmyer, though early wickets seemed to unsettle the momentum.

On the bowling front, Royal Challengers showcased skillful play with Bhuvneshwar Kumar achieving figures of 1 for 32 and Yash Dayal taking 1 for 36, attempting to restrict the opposition's score. However, the Royals' batsmen ensured a target that promises a competitive chase.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025