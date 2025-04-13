Thrilling IPL Showdown: Rajasthan Royals vs. Royal Challengers Bengaluru

The Indian Premier League saw a thrilling match as the Rajasthan Royals locked horns with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Sunday. Highlight performances during the match included Yashasvi Jaiswal's commanding 75 and Dhruv Jurel's resilient 35, guiding the Royals to a competitive total.

Rajasthan posted 173 runs for the loss of four wickets in their allotted 20 overs. Other cumulative contributions came in from Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, and Shimron Hetmyer, though early wickets seemed to unsettle the momentum.

On the bowling front, Royal Challengers showcased skillful play with Bhuvneshwar Kumar achieving figures of 1 for 32 and Yash Dayal taking 1 for 36, attempting to restrict the opposition's score. However, the Royals' batsmen ensured a target that promises a competitive chase.

(With inputs from agencies.)