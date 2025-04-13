Kohli and Salt Propel RCB to Dominant Victory Over Royals

In a commanding performance, openers Virat Kohli and Phil Salt powered Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a decisive nine-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals during an Indian Premier League match on Sunday.

Salt delivered an explosive 65 off 33 balls, his best this season, whereas Kohli remained unbeaten with 62 runs in 45 balls, helping RCB overtake RR's score of 173/4 with 15 deliveries left. Devdutt Padikkal also made a significant contribution with an unbeaten 40 runs off 28 balls.

Earlier in the game, Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a crucial 75 off 47 balls, supported by partnerships with Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag, but the visitors' fielding lapses contributed to their downfall.

