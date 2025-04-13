Left Menu

Kohli and Salt Propel RCB to Dominant Victory Over Royals

Virat Kohli and Phil Salt excelled with powerful half-centuries as Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Rajasthan Royals by nine wickets in an IPL matchup. RCB successfully chased down the target of 173 runs with notable contributions from Devdutt Padikkal, surpassing the total in just 17.3 overs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaip6ur | Updated: 13-04-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 18:55 IST
Kohli and Salt Propel RCB to Dominant Victory Over Royals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a commanding performance, openers Virat Kohli and Phil Salt powered Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a decisive nine-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals during an Indian Premier League match on Sunday.

Salt delivered an explosive 65 off 33 balls, his best this season, whereas Kohli remained unbeaten with 62 runs in 45 balls, helping RCB overtake RR's score of 173/4 with 15 deliveries left. Devdutt Padikkal also made a significant contribution with an unbeaten 40 runs off 28 balls.

Earlier in the game, Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a crucial 75 off 47 balls, supported by partnerships with Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag, but the visitors' fielding lapses contributed to their downfall.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025