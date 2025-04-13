Bengaluru's Intent Shines in IPL Triumph

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson acknowledged the sharper intent of Royal Challengers Bengaluru as a defining factor in their nine-wicket victory in the IPL. Despite setting a defendable target of 173 runs, the Royals struggled to contain the visitors at Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Phil Salt's impressive 65 from 33 balls and Virat Kohli's milestone 100th T20 fifty anchored RCB's successful chase. Samson noted that the match turned during the powerplay, where RR's faltering efforts against Salt and Kohli made a significant impact.

RCB skipper Rajat Patidar hailed Kohli's experience and Devdutt Padikkal, who added 40 runs in a crucial partnership. As RCB look ahead to their matchup against Punjab Kings, they aim to carry forward this winning momentum.

(With inputs from agencies.)