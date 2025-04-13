Left Menu

Bengaluru's Intent Shines in IPL Triumph

The Rajasthan Royals were defeated by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a comprehensive nine-wicket victory, attributed to RCB's superior intent and performance, led by Phil Salt and Virat Kohli. Despite a competitive score from the Royals, dropped catches and lackluster powerplay overshadowed their efforts on a challenging pitch.

Updated: 13-04-2025 19:52 IST
Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson acknowledged the sharper intent of Royal Challengers Bengaluru as a defining factor in their nine-wicket victory in the IPL. Despite setting a defendable target of 173 runs, the Royals struggled to contain the visitors at Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Phil Salt's impressive 65 from 33 balls and Virat Kohli's milestone 100th T20 fifty anchored RCB's successful chase. Samson noted that the match turned during the powerplay, where RR's faltering efforts against Salt and Kohli made a significant impact.

RCB skipper Rajat Patidar hailed Kohli's experience and Devdutt Padikkal, who added 40 runs in a crucial partnership. As RCB look ahead to their matchup against Punjab Kings, they aim to carry forward this winning momentum.

