Japan Clinches Billie Jean King Cup Finals Spot

Ena Shibahara and Shuko Aoyama secured Japan's place in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals by defeating Kayla Cross and Rebecca Marino in a decisive doubles match. Japan's victory comes after a one-point deficit from Canada and marks their second consecutive finals appearance, with hopes of matching their 1996 semifinals performance.

Updated: 13-04-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 20:08 IST
Ena Shibahara and Shuko Aoyama led Japan to a spot in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals on Sunday by winning a pivotal doubles match against Kayla Cross and Rebecca Marino with a score of 6-3, 5-7, 6-2.

Canada initially gained a 1-0 lead as Victoria Mboko triumphed over Shibahara 6-4, 6-7 (8), 7-5. However, Japan quickly leveled the tie through Moyuka Uchijima's decisive victory against Marina Stakusic, 6-3, 6-3, in the second singles.

Japan's victory secures them a place in the finals hosted in Shenzhen this September, marking their second consecutive entry as the team aims to match their best-ever semifinals result achieved in 1996.

