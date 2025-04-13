Japan Clinches Billie Jean King Cup Finals Spot

Ena Shibahara and Shuko Aoyama led Japan to a spot in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals on Sunday by winning a pivotal doubles match against Kayla Cross and Rebecca Marino with a score of 6-3, 5-7, 6-2.

Canada initially gained a 1-0 lead as Victoria Mboko triumphed over Shibahara 6-4, 6-7 (8), 7-5. However, Japan quickly leveled the tie through Moyuka Uchijima's decisive victory against Marina Stakusic, 6-3, 6-3, in the second singles.

Japan's victory secures them a place in the finals hosted in Shenzhen this September, marking their second consecutive entry as the team aims to match their best-ever semifinals result achieved in 1996.

