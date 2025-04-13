Van der Poel Claims Third Consecutive Paris-Roubaix Title Amidst Fierce Competition

In a thrilling showdown at the Paris-Roubaix, Mathieu van der Poel emerged victorious for the third time in a row, defeating fierce competition from world champion Tadej Pogacar. The victory marked another impressive triumph in Van der Poel's Monument classics record.

Tadej Pogacar, aiming to become the first Tour de France winner to conquer the Paris-Roubaix since 1981, stumbled on a cobbled section, giving Van der Poel the opportunity to seize the lead. The Dutch cyclist extended his advantage, securing his third consecutive win at this prestigious event.

Meanwhile, Denmark's Mads Pedersen secured third place, joining Pogacar and Van der Poel on a podium filled with world champions. Despite Pogacar's calculated efforts to narrow the lead, his crucial mistake proved costly, allowing Van der Poel to claim the celebrated cycling title yet again.

