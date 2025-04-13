Left Menu

Oscar Piastri's Victory at Bahrain Grand Prix Closes Championship Gap

Oscar Piastri clinched victory at the Bahrain Grand Prix, narrowing the points gap to championship leader Lando Norris. Piastri, starting from pole position, finished first, with George Russell and Norris following. This win marks McLaren's first victory in Bahrain and Piastri's second win this season.

Oscar Piastri

Oscar Piastri of McLaren triumphed at the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday, significantly reducing the points lead of his Formula One teammate, Lando Norris. Piastri, who began the race third in the championship standings and 13 points behind Norris, leveraged his pole position to secure victory. The win brought him within three points of Norris after just four races.

Mercedes' George Russell finished second, trailing Piastri by 15.599 seconds, with teammate Lando Norris taking third. Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton rounded out the top five positions, placing fourth and fifth, respectively.

This victory was a notable first for McLaren in Bahrain, the location of the team's majority ownership. The achievement marks not only McLaren's initial Bahrain win but also Piastri's second triumph of the season, cementing him as a formidable contender for this year's championship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

